Search underway for missing Richmond woman Savannah Spurlock

Richmond police are actively searching for Savannah Spurlock in Garrard County.

The Richmond woman went missing almost four weeks ago on Jan. 4. She was seen leaving The Other Bar in downtown Lexington early that morning.

Police identified and questioned the men last seen with Spurlock, and detectives have yet to file criminal charges. Thursday's search is the first significant development in the case since police served a search warrant in Garrard County in connection to the case on Jan. 22. The warrant included a car being towed at a home where the search was conducted.

Richmond's Assistant Chief of Police, Lt. Col. Rodney Richardson, told WKYT that Thursday morning's search was being conducted in specific areas of Garrard County. He did not elaborate, but he thanked the numerous volunteers who "are working together cooperatively toward one goal."

A search and rescue team from Louisiana arrived in Kentucky Monday night to help search for Spurlock.

