Search underway for missing kayaker in Pike County

Investigators are looking for a missing kayaker in Pike County.

Kentucky State Police said a group of people was kayaking on the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River Wednesday night. The group became separated around 10 p.m. and one person went missing.

Emergency responders and a search team looked for the missing kayaker through the night and into Thursday morning. As of 10:30 a.m. the person was still missing.

Crews are searching from the boat ramp behind the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Pikeville north toward the Floyd County line.

