Search underway for woman missing in Jackson County

MCKEE, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are searching for a missing Jackson County woman.
Jackson County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Sarah Carr's family last saw her on Saturday. She was on her way to Sand Gap.
Carr drives a 2013 Dodge Journey. It's charcoal gray and has a University of Kentucky license plate on the front and a "Salt Life" sticker on the back window.
Officials ask that anyone with information on where Carr might be, call Jackson County 911 at 606-287-9979 or contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.