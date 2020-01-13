Search underway for woman missing in Jackson County

Officials are searching for a missing Jackson County woman.

Jackson County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Sarah Carr's family last saw her on Saturday. She was on her way to Sand Gap.

Carr drives a 2013 Dodge Journey. It's charcoal gray and has a University of Kentucky license plate on the front and a "Salt Life" sticker on the back window.

Officials ask that anyone with information on where Carr might be, call Jackson County 911 at 606-287-9979 or contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

