A search is underway for a man reported missing in the Ohio River.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports the U.S. Coast Guard and Boone County Water Rescue are searching for a BB Riverboats employee that fell into the water.

The Coast Guard said video shows the employee falling into the river between a barge and a boat Tuesday morning.

The Newport Fire Department is calling the search a recovery effort.

BB Riverboats is based out of Newport.