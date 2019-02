Searchers say they have found one of the two dogs that escaped a deadly Monday wreck on Interstate 64 in Frankfort.

Crews were able to find one of the dogs before noon Tuesday. The two animals appeared to survive the deadly wreck involving three vehicles.

About 10 - 12 volunteers are searching for the dogs. The first of the two dogs suffered a leg injury.

The animals will be transported to the Franklin County Humane Society once they are found.