Searching for answers ten years later: What happened to Kevin Price?

A Pulaski County family is still fighting for justice a decade after a man went missing and then was found murdered.

Kevin Price's body was found in a burn pit about ten miles from Somerset on Strawberry Lane off of Clay Hill Road in December of 2009.

His pickup was found burned near Somerset Hardwood, where Price worked.

Price disappeared shortly after he got off work.

"We can't figure out why anybody would want to hurt my son. If it had to be over money, how hungry are they,” said Jeff Price.

Investigators say there have been persons of interest in the case, but not enough to name suspects. They do believe more than one person was responsible for Price's death.

The Price case is one of several unsolved cases for the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say it's still active, and they believe it's solvable.