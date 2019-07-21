Second Annual Community Day meets at Coolavin Park

People living around Coolavin Park came together for a block party for the Second Annual Community Day.

The mission of the party is to counteract all of the hate in the world with a day of positivity. The event organizers want to continue the event for years to come in a different neighborhoods of Lexington.

Tonya Lindsey was one of the organizers of the event. Her passion for the day is personal. Her son, Ezavion Lindsey, was a victim of gun violence.

"We do know that in some of these marginalized, under served communities, there's a lot of violence and a lot of crime and all that, but it's still a community," she said.

Children and their families enjoyed face painting, bounce houses and speakers for free. All of the activities, raffles and merchandise was donated.