Second BB gun shooting spree strikes Lexington neighborhood

A repeat crime has some people in one Lexington neighborhood concerned.

Police say vandals damaged about a dozen cars in the Meadowthorpe neighborhood on Saturday night. Some cars were dented and others had shattered windows.

It’s the second BB gun shooting spree in that neighborhood in less than a week. On Thursday, neighbors woke up to damaged cars and homes.

Neighbors say they’re shocked because the area is usually safe. "Nothing has ever happened here. I've never experienced anything," Bobby Brooks says.

Neighbors like Brooks say they hope police can get to the bottom of this and help them feel safe in their homes again.

"But who knows about tonight? Or tomorrow? I'll probably not sleep quite as sound tonight," Brooks says.

Police are asking neighbors to check surveillance systems and look for any suspicious cars or people in the area.

Investigators released video Friday showing what they believe is the suspect's vehicle. The video shows a light-colored passenger vehicle driving by a home in the neighborhood.

Police haven't said if they know who caused the damage, and neighbors say they weren't able to get a description.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to call (859) 258-3600.

