Second COVID-19 death reported at Jackson Manor senior living facility

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department has reported a second COVID-19-related death at a Jackson County senior living facility.

According to a Facebook post from the Cumberland Valley District Health Department, the victim is an 85-year-old man. He has not been identified out of respect for the family.

There are currently four new cases of COVID-19 related to a cluster of cases at Jackson Manor senior living facility. A statement from the facility says that there have been a total of 34 confirmed cases there.

There are a total of 38 confirmed cases in Jackson County.

