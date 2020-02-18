Second arrest in string of Lexington shootings

A second person has been charged following a string of shootings in Lexington.

Lexington police charged Jason Eggerson, 44, with wanton endangerment. He was arrested on Feb. 12 along with Roneil Cornelison.

Police said Eggerson and Cornelison were in a car on Mirror Lake Drive when shots were fired into the home.

The same home was targeted by gunfire twice in the same week.

There were about a dozen acts of gun violence in a matter of days that week. That includes a shooting that killed teen Antwan Roberts.

Police said Roberts was an innocent victim. No one has been charged with his homicide.

