Second arrest made in Pulaski County shooting, kidnapping case

A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Pulaski County last Friday.

29-year-old Zachary Kinnard was arrested on Thursday, and charged with kidnapping (with serious physical injury.)

A release from the Sheriff’s office states that investigators were called to Brock Road on March 27 around 2:15 p.m. where they found a man shot in the leg with zip ties around his wrist and ankle.

34-year-old Jayme Barker was arrested March 29 in connection to the case. She was charged with kidnapping, assault, and tampering with physical evidence.

Kinnard is now in the Boyle County Detention Center and is under a $150,000 cash or property bond.

