Second case of COVID-19 confirmed at Lexington Amazon warehouse

It was Wednesday evening that employees at the Lexington Amazon facility received the message about the second case of COVID-19 at LEX 2.

A message from Amazon to employees says the last contact the infected person had at the facility was March 31. (Photo: WKYT/Krista Frost)

That message read in part, "We have an additional confirmed case of COVID 19 at LEX 2. Due to privacy laws we cannot disclose the names of the individuals, but the last day on site was March 31."

The message goes on to describe how the facility is being thoroughly cleaned, and details several measures being taken to keep workers safe.

Employees who spoke to WKYT say that's not the case.

They say, while temperatures are being taken and face masks are being handed out, that only recently started happening.

They say it was after that first case was confirmed they began to implement those things, and even then, managers and leaders reportedly aren’t truly enforcing the 6-foot rule.

Employees tell WKYT the LEX 1 and 2 buildings are return buildings, and that the items they've received are opened, used, non-essential items.

Many employees say they're hoping for returns to be shut down for at least two weeks or until the company can find them a safer environment in which to work.

