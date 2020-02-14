Second homeless man found dead in Lexington

Police believe a second man found dead Friday was also part of the homeless community.

Lexington Police were called to Newtown Pike and Third Street around 5 p.m. after a man was found deceased.

No foul play is suspected. Police say they do not know if the death was due to cold weather, or natural causes.

Earlier Friday, Police found a homeless man, later identified as 59-year-old Jerry Johnson, unresponsive. The Fayette County Coroner says Johnson died due to hypothermia overnight.

The name of the man found on Newtown Pike has not been released at this time.