Kentucky man indicted again in backlogged sexual assault kit test case

The Kentucky Attorney General's office announced a second indictment Thursday of a Hardin County man after testing of a backlogged Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) kit led to further investigation.

A Hardin County grand jury indicted Thaddeus Artis, 37, or Elizabethtown, in connection to a 2014 sexual assault. The backlogged kit was tested and the evidence was sent to the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Cold Case Unit in September of last year for further investigation.

“After waiting five years, the victim in this case can now begin the process of seeking justice,” said Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Artis was first indicted in April for an alleged sexual assault in 2011. That investigation by the Cold Case Unit also stemmed from DNA evidence in a separate backlogged SAFE kit.

“We are excited that technology has allowed us to reopen cold cases and to work with all the involved agencies in order to bring justice and closure to the victims in these incidents," said Col. Jeffrey Cross, chief of Radcliff Police Department.

Artis is already in custody in the Hardin County Detention Center on charges from the original indictment. The case for the first indictment has a hearing scheduled in November, with trial set for December 2.

The Cold Case Unit was formed in January 2018 with funding from a grant awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance at the Department of Justice.