Second man accused in Lexington toddler's death pleads guilty

A second man accused in the death of two-year-old Nova Gallman back in 2016 has pleaded guilty in the case.

According to our partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader, on Friday, 23-yer-old Marquis Thurman pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence.

Thurman and 23-year-old Adrian Dunn were originally charged with murder in the case. On Thursday, Dunn also pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge. As part of Dunn’s plea deal, he agreed to testify against Thurman during Thurman’s upcoming trial.

In December 2016, Gallman was shot and killed during a home invasion on Kenton Street in Lexington.

Lexington police say Dunn and Thurman forced their way into the home. Once inside, police say they started a fight that led to shots being fired. A stray bullet struck Gallman, who was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Thurman is due in court for sentencing in March. Dunn will be sentenced one month later.