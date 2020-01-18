Second man charged in connection to Ashland attempted murder case

Police in Ashland have charged another man in connection to an attempted murder at a home on East Holt Street on Dec. 19.

WSAZ News reports that 19-year-old Caleb Vanmatre, of Huntington, was taken into custody Friday afternoon. He is charged with first-degree criminal facilitation to commit robbery.

Back in December, Ashland police say they went to a home around 12:15 a.m. after receiving a 911 hangup call. Dispatchers were eventually able to get through to a woman at the residence who told them her partner had been shot in the head.

Boyd county EMS and Ashland Fire were able to render aid to the victim, who was eventually flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

23-year-old John A. Posocco is also accused in the case, charged with attempted murder. Posocco turned himself in to West Virginia authorities on Dec. 21.

