Second man will face death penalty in Owensboro slayings

Prosecutors in western Kentucky say they will seek the death penalty against a second man charged in a triple homicide in Owensboro.

Cylar Shemwell has been charged with murder and first-degree assault in the Jan. 17 shooting deaths of Jay Michael Sowders, Robert D. Smith and Christoper Carie.

The Messenger-Inquirer reports Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel announced plans to seek capital punishment against the 32-year-old Shemwell on Monday. Kuegel is also seeking the death penalty against 31-year-old Arnett B. Baines in the case.

Investigators believe at least one victim knew the two men charged. A fourth victim was shot but survived.

Shemwell will also be evaluated to determine whether he is competent to stand trial, Kuegel said.

