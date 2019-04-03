Second measles case reported in Kentucky; sibling of first case

Kentucky health officials have confirmed a second measles case in the state.

Gray affiliate WBKO reports the case originates out of the area served by the Barren River District Health Department, which encompasses Bowling Green and communities in that region of the state.

It is a sibling case to a case reported in February involving an unvaccinated child. That child traveled to a country where measles is endemic.

Measles is considered the most deadly of all childhood rash and fever illnesses, but it can be prevented with vaccination.

The measles vaccine is given to children at 12-15 months and again at 4-6 years of age.