Second person dies after shooting near Alabama State University

Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams says a second person has now died as a result of a shooting near the campus of Alabama State Thursday.

Originally one person was killed and four others were injured, including three with life-threatening injuries.

Williams said the shooting happened in the 800 block of N University Drive near the campus of Alabama State.

Alabama State President Quinton Ross Jr., in a statement shared with ASU faculty and staff, says the shooting is unrelated to the university but that it happened at a business near campus.

The shooting is still under investigation.

