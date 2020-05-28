Second shooting on Lexington street in 24 hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For a second day in a row, police in Lexington are investigating a shooting on Augusta Drive.
The latest shooting happened around 1:30 Thursday morning. Police said they arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police told WKYT they did not have any suspects or a possible motive.
The first shooting happened at the same apartment complex. A man was shot and killed just yesterday.
The victim in that case was identified as Lowell Anthony Johnson, 55.
No arrests have been made in either case.