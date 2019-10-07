Second suspect in Madison County death investigation arrested in Oregon

Kentucky State Police say a second arrest has been made in the death of April Arnett.

Investigators say Ronald "Doug" Crawley was arrested in Cave Junction, Oregon. He is being held in the Josephine County Jail in Oregon.

In September, Kentucky State Police said Crawley was wanted in connection to the death of Arnett. He was wanted on charges of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Arnett's body was discovered on the Madison County side of the Kentucky River Aug. 17 near the Old Clays Ferry Bridge.

Ryan "Todd" Crawley is facing the same charges as Ronald "Doug" Crawley. Police say he was involved in dumping Arnett's body. Ryan "Todd" Crawley appeared in court in September. A judge denied his attorney's request to lower his bond.