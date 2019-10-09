Secretariat statue being brought to Lexington from Oklahoma

A massive statue of triple-crown winner Secretariat will soon arrive in Lexington after a long trip from Oklahoma.

After the ceremony at Keeneland on Saturday, the statue will then be moved to the traffic circle at Alexandria Drive and Old Frankfort Pike. (Source: Jocelyn Russell-Secretariat Monument 2019/Facebook)

In the list of top-100 US racehorses of the 20th century, Secretariat is second only to Man O' War. To honor Secretariat's historic career, Jocelyn Russell, a sculptor from Washington, has made the statue that is currently on its way to the Bluegrass.

"He's about 11-foot-4 inches to the top of the helmet and his weight is around 3,800 pounds and he's 21 feet long from huff to huff," Russell said.

The project started nearly 16 months ago and at the beginning, Russell knew she was tasked with something huge. Not only in the size of the project, but also the history Secretariat created, so she talked with experts and even his jockey Ron Turcotte.

"I figured over 25 flights just to fly out where he was foaled, and trained, and where he's retired and buried and two trips to the jockey's home," Russell said.

And now in the final turn to finish the race, Secretariat and his sculptor Russell are excited to return to the horse capital of the world where he will be on display for hundreds of years.

"I think I've got 1,000 messages in my inbox, people just waiting for the arrival," Russell said. "So when you have a welcoming like that, how can you not be excited."

