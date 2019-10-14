Secretariat statue installed at Lexington traffic circle

A statue of Triple Crown winner Secretariat is now prominently featured at a Lexington traffic circle.

Adam Burniston/Twitter

The 3,800-pound statue was installed Monday at Alexandria Drive and Old Frankfort Pike. The statue is 21 feet from hoof to hoof and more than 11 feet tall.

Washington sculptor Jocelyn Russell made the statue in Oklahoma, and it was transported to Lexington last week. It took nearly 16 months to complete.

Several people watched as the statue was installed, and many took pictures of Lexington's newest landmark.