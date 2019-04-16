Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit Lexington Wednesday

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will be making two stops in Kentucky Wednesday, including a visit to Lexington.

DeVos will be joined by Gov. Matt Bevin during the trip, which also includes traveling to Benton to announce an anti-violence grant to the Marshall County School District following a school shooting at Marshall County High School in 2018.

The two will host a roundtable discussion in Lexington at Bluegrass Community & Technical College on Newtown Pike at 11 a.m. where they will discuss school choice efforts.

DeVos is throwing her support behind the department's Education Freedom Scholarships, which provides a $5 billion annual tax credit for donations to state-based scholarship programs.