Secretary of State addresses robocall seeking reports of voter fraud

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes has commented on a recent robocall circulating the state looking for reports of voter fraud during Election Day.

The recorded call appears to have been created by conservative political activist Frank Simon.

In the message, Simon asks anyone who may have observed “suspicious activity” at polling locations to call the State Department of Elections.

Gov. Bevin said there were multiple irregularities in the vote totals, including absentee ballots. No evidence of the governor's claims has been proven as of Friday.

"I'm not sure what the governor was referring to," Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. said. "I haven't heard of anything statewide. No problems at all."

In a tweet, Grimes says the call is not in conjunction with the Secretary of State’s Office. She’s asking anyone who receives the call, or who has questions to call the office of the Secretary of State at (502) 564-3490.

County boards of elections will convene on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m. to conduct the recanvass. Those numbers will be reported to the secretary of state.