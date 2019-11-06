Secretary of State talks processes for re-canvassing, contesting election results

5,000 votes may sound like a lot, but in a statewide election, that’s close. With the results as close as they are, many Kentucky voters are left wondering, what happens next?

Kentucky’s chief election officer, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan, says she’s seen many close races - even certifying elections decided by one vote - and there are couple different scenarios that could play out

“From the office of the Secretary of State’s perspective, we congratulate Governor-elect Beshear, but ultimately, should Governor Bevin want to have any procedures that are available to him by law followed, we will follow those.”

The first option is requesting a re-canvass. Governor Bevin has until Tuesday afternoon to request that. The re-canvass would then happen on Thursday. That process checks to make sure the vote totals from each machine were accurately recorded. Grimes says she’s seen more than 20 re-canvases, including Governor Bevin's narrow 83 vote primary win in 2015, and she’s never seen the outcome change.

The next option Bevin could consider would be filing an election contest with the General Assembly. He has up to 30 days after the votes are certified to do that. He must contest the election in order to receive a recount of the votes. If that process is initiated the General Assembly would form a committee of 11 randomly selected lawmakers that could take depositions, order a recount, and make a recommendation to the full legislature. This was done just last session for a House seat decided by one vote - it didn’t change the outcome

“While every vote does matter and does count, the margin here with a re-canvass if it is conducted and the results don’t change I wouldn’t feel a contested proceeding before the General Assembly would likely result in anything either,” says Grimes.

If Beshear is the Governor when the totals are certified, he is set to be inaugurated at the Capitol on December 10. That date could still fall within the 30 days Bevin has after certification to request a contest. Which means this could still all be in question past the inauguration.

