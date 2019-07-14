UPDATE: All clear given after armed robbery near EKU's Richmond campus

UPDATE: 3:26 a.m.

The emergency situation on EKU's campus has ended, according to a campus alert.

The robbery suspects were not found, but it was discovered the armed suspect fled toward Main Street, while the suspect who fled toward campus was not armed.

The university has advised it is safe to resume normal activities on campus.

ORIGINAL STORY

Eastern Kentucky University has issued an alert to campus after an armed robbery nearby.

According to the alert, an armed robbery occurred around 3 this morning at 306 University Drive.

Police are on scene now looking for two suspects.

One is described as a white male with red hair wearing a red shirt. They say he ran toward campus.

Another is described as a man with black hair, a black mustache and wearing a blue shirt. They say this man ran toward Main Street.

Anyone on EKU's campus is advised to secure in place while police investigate.

This story is breaking and we will have more information as it comes into our newsroom.