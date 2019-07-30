Seesaws installed between US-Mexico border fence to bring people from both sides together

Pink seesaws were installed between a fence separating the United States from Mexico to encourage people on both sides to meet up and have some fun.

Seesaws were built between the U.S.-Mexico border fence so people on both sides could play together. (Source: Ronald Rael/Virginia San Fratello/CNN)

The idea for the seesaws came from Ronald Rael, an architecture professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and Virginia San Fratello, an associate professor of design at San Jose State University, back in 2009.

They drew the design of the “Teeter-Totter Wall” for the book “Borderwall as Architecture,” which UC-Berkeley said uses “humor and inventiveness to address the futility of building barriers.”

The seesaws were installed between a steel fence separating Sunland Park, New Mexico, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

On Monday, kids and adults from both sides of the border came to play in what the University of California called a “unifying act.”

There was “no advance planning for participants on the Mexico side of the fence,” the university said.

In an Instagram post, Rael said the event was “filled with joy, excitement and togetherness at the border wall."

