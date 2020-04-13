Beshear's self-quarantine order for attending mass gatherings now in effect

People who attended mass gatherings over the weekend are now supposed to self-quarantine for two weeks. That’s according to a new order from the governor’s office Friday.

State police were supposed to write down license plate numbers and place a notice on the car’s windshields.

Governor Beshear told us over the weekend that the order to quarantine was not meant to target churches exclusively, but we know of at least one church near Louisville where state police did issue the notices.

State police were at the Maryville Baptist in Hillview Sunday and were seen putting the quarantine notices on cars and recording license plate numbers.

Governor Beshear said Friday that anyone who attends a mass gathering will need to isolate themselves for 14 days. He said it includes any mass gathering. The governor also said he knew of only 7 or so churches who were not following the guidelines to cancel their in-person services.

We put in a call to state police Monday morning and were told that they did receive a number of calls/complaints about churches allegedly not following the CDC guidelines.

Several of the people who attended a service at a Bullit County church were from New Jersey.

“These agendas, it’s one thing to keep us safe," one person said. "It’s another, it is starting to feel like a takeover, I’m starting to feel like I’m in a communist country."

The governor says it’s a matter of personal responsibility. He clarified several times in news conferences over the weekend that this does not just mean churches, but he did make it a point to say that 99.9% of houses of worship in Kentucky are complying when talking about the order.

Police did want to clarify also that nothing in the order told them to arrest anyone or even issue citations for attending in-person gatherings.