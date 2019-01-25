Semi catches fire twice on Interstate 64

A semi is destroyed after catching on fire twice on Interstate 64.

It started Thursday night near mile marker 123 in Bath County. The Owingsville Fire Department says a UPS truck went up in flames, torching everything inside.

The fire closed the westbound lanes for several hours.

Both the trailer and the truck had to be towed from the scene.

On the way to Lexington, the trailer caught fire again in Montgomery County, damaging the tow truck.

Crews tell WKYT that the truck was carrying a lot of items, including expensive electronics.

No one was hurt in either fire.