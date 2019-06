Part of Interstate 64 is blocked following a semi crash in Woodford County.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the 61-mile marker.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semi is overturned. The interstate is expected to be blocked for at least four hours.

