A semi crash is causing a slowdown on the Mountain Parkway in Clark County.

The semi headed toward Winchester crashed in the median near the 5-mile marker around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The fast lanes in each direction are closed because of the crash. Deputies say they may have to close more lanes when they're ready to remove the semi.

No one was injured in the crash.

Police say it will be 4 a.m. at the earliest before the parkway reopens.