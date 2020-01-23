Semi crash closes lanes on southbound I-75

Minor injuries are reported after a tractor-trailer crash along southbound Interstate 75. The wreck has shut down some lanes and slowed traffic.

The crash happened near the 45-mile marker on the interstate, about 5 miles north of London. One lane in the area is open, and an alternate route has been established at Exit 49 to HWY 25 South.

The Laurel County Sheriff says a minor injury has been reported. Photographs from the scene appear to show the semi flipped on its side in the wreck.

