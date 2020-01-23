Semi crash closes lanes on southbound I-75

Officials say only minor injuries have been reported. (Photo: Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office)
By  | 
Posted:

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) – Minor injuries are reported after a tractor-trailer crash along southbound Interstate 75. The wreck has shut down some lanes and slowed traffic.

The crash happened near the 45-mile marker on the interstate, about 5 miles north of London. One lane in the area is open, and an alternate route has been established at Exit 49 to HWY 25 South.

The Laurel County Sheriff says a minor injury has been reported. Photographs from the scene appear to show the semi flipped on its side in the wreck.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus