Three separate non-injury crashes shut down Interstate 75 in Lexington Monday morning.

The crashes were in the northbound lanes near mile marker 115, the Newtown Pike exit.

Dispatchers for the Lexington Police Department told WKYT all three lanes were shut down.

At 4:47 a.m. the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimated the lanes would be blocked for two hours.

All three lanes northbound reopened just before 5:30.