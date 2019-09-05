Semi crashes through front door of Indiana Wendy’s

A semi drove through the front door of a Spencer County, Ind., Wendy’s.

A semi barreled through a Wendy's in Indiana Wednesday night. No one was injured. (Source: WFIE/Gray News)

It happened at the Wendy’s in Dale, right off Interstate 64 near State Road 231, a popular area for truckers.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the more than 100,000 pound truck and load was hooking up the trailer when the brakes failed.

It went all the way through the restaurant and even pushed things out of the other side.

Deputies said five employees were closing down when it happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday, but no one was hurt.

