Semi fire blocking lanes of I-64 in Lexington

Two lanes of Interstate 64 are closed in Lexington because of a tractor-trailer fire.

The semi is in the eastbound lanes near the Haley Pike exit at the 87-mile marker.

The driver told investigators he had two blowouts. He pulled over to the shoulder and noticed two tires were on fire.

The driver disconnected the cab and wasn't injured.

The truck was hauling Folgers coffee from Texas. Crews will have to unload the coffee onto another trailer before they can begin removing the damaged semi.

One eastbound lane is open to traffic.

It's unclear how long the interstate will be blocked.

