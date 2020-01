UPDATE

I-75 in Laurel County reopened at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 after a semi fire closed southbound lanes for several hours.

Original Story

A semi fire has the southbound lanes of I-75 shut down in Laurel County.

The semi caught on fire around 4 a.m. on Thursday near the 29-mile marker, just north of Corbin, according to dispatchers in Laurel County.

Officers set up a detour at exit 38, near London.

Crews expect the southbound lanes to be closed until about 6:30 a.m.