A stretch of Interstate 64 westbound in Lexington is shut down Tuesday night after a semi caught fire.

It happened near the I-64/I-75 northern split around 9 p.m.

Lexington firefighters say the semi was the only vehicle involved and there were no injuries.

Lexington police are diverting traffic onto the split.

Firefighters could not give an estimate on how long the interstate would be shut down.