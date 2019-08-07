Semi flips on New Circle Road, hits part of bridge

Lexington police say one of the semi's diesel tanks ruptured in the crash spilling fuel on the road. (Photo by Nick Oliver)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A semi flipped on the inner loop of New Circle Road Tuesday night and hit part of a bridge.

Lexington police were dispatched to the New Circle Road overpass at Leestown Road just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say the semi went off the road and collided with part of the overpass. It was not hauling a trailer. They could not tell if rain played a factor in the crash.

Police tell WKYT the overpass was not damaged, but a guardrail was.

A diesel tank on the semi's passenger side ruptured spilling fuel. Police say the Lexington Fire Department and PECCO were called up to clean the spilled fuel.

Police tell WKYT a towing company was working to flip the semi Tuesday night.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The road is expected to be clear around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

 
