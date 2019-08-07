Semi flips on New Circle Road, hits part of bridge

A semi flipped on the inner loop of New Circle Road Tuesday night and hit part of a bridge.

Lexington police were dispatched to the New Circle Road overpass at Leestown Road just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say the semi went off the road and collided with part of the overpass. It was not hauling a trailer. They could not tell if rain played a factor in the crash.

Police tell WKYT the overpass was not damaged, but a guardrail was.

A diesel tank on the semi's passenger side ruptured spilling fuel. Police say the Lexington Fire Department and PECCO were called up to clean the spilled fuel.

Police tell WKYT a towing company was working to flip the semi Tuesday night.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The road is expected to be clear around 1 a.m. Wednesday.