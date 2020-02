There's a traffic alert for drivers in Whitley County.

Kentucky State Police says troopers are on the scene of an overturned semi on Buck Creek Road, about five miles south of Williamsburg.

KSP says the semi hauling was flammable material and is hanging off a bridge currently leaking causing the area to be evacuated.

We're told Hazmat crews are on scene.

The area will remain closed for several hours while they clean up the scene.