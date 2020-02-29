Semi rollover shuts down portion of US 127 in Mercer County

A portion of US 127 in Mercer County is closed in both directions due to a semi rollover.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck is about 1 mile north of Anderson Dean Park.

A message from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the semi dropped its load of liquid nitrogen fertilizer during the crash. Officials say there is no danger to the public, but also says cleanup of the scene will take hours.

Northbound traffic is being re-routed to Warwick Road to McCroskey Pike, while southbound traffic is detoured at Jackson Pike to Hopewell Road to Bohon Road.

WKYT will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

