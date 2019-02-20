Sen. Collins would back resolution disapproving of emergency

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she would vote for a congressional resolution disapproving of President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to build a wall on the southern border.

Collins is the first Republican senator to publicly express support for such a resolution. She said she would vote for a resolution as long as it focused only on the declaration.

Trump declared an emergency last week to obtain funding for the wall beyond the $1.4 billion Congress approved for border security. Trump's use of the emergency declaration has drawn bipartisan criticism, and 16 states have filed a lawsuit against the declaration.

Collins said Wednesday that the president's action "completely undermines" the role of Congress and is of "dubious constitutionality." She added that she supports the states' lawsuit.

Collins spoke at a Coast Guard ceremony in South Portland.