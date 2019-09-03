Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) not running for governor, will stay in Senate

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has decided to remain in the U.S. Senate and will not run for governor, he announced Tuesday morning.

“Ultimately, I believe my role as U.S. Senator allows me to position our state for success for the rest of this century," Manchin said in a statement. "As the top Democrat and Ranking Member on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I am going to push the Senate to take up and pass energy technology bills that invest in all-of-the-above energy that will keep our country as the world economic leader."

Manchin previously served as Governor of West Virginia, as well as Secretary of State of West Virginia and in the State House and Senate. While he wrote that he enjoyed his time in the governorship, he "couldn't focus on which job [he] enjoyed the most, but on where [he] could be the most effective for the Mountain State."

“Our state is blessed with the resources and people to accomplish anything, and I am going to use every day I have left in the Senate to make sure West Virginians have that chance," Manchin said. "I am grateful to be a public servant from West Virginia, and I can’t wait to continue fighting to make a difference as their United States Senator.”

Manchin's term in the Senate will be up for re-election in 2024.

