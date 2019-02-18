Sen. Lindsey Graham says border wall a higher priority than Kentucky middle school construction

Sen. Lindsey Graham is showing support for diverting some military construction spending on various projects toward a wall on the U.S. southern border.

Cropped Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 (MGN)

The U.S. Senator from South Carolina offered the support while appearing on Face The Nation Sunday morning. Moderator Margaret Brennan listed a variety of projects included in the $3.6 billion plan, including $62 million toward a middle school at Fort Campbell.

"Let's just say for a moment that he took some money out of the military construction budget. I would say it is better for the middle school kids in Kentucky to have a secure border," Graham said. "We'll get them the school they need, but right now we've got a national emergency on our hands."

The comments led to criticism from some Democrats including Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, who expressed support for a candidate running for Graham's U.S. Senate seat in 2020.

Graham, who was once one of President Donald Trump's notable critics inside the Republican Party, has been a vocal supporter of the use of executive powers to build a border wall.