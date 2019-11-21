Sen. McConnell cosponsors bill combatting fentanyl analogues

A new bill cosponsored by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would list all types of fentanyl analogues as Schedule 1 narcotics.

Fentanyl analogues are created by slightly modifying the chemical structure of fentanyl, which drug traffickers use to escape scrutiny by law enforcement. The Stopping Overdoses of Fentanyl Analogues (SOFA) Act will give law enforcement additional tools needed to continue to fight addiction in the Commonwealth.

Fentanyl -- a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin -- continues to be the most lethal drug for Kentucky, killing 786 Kentuckians last year alone.

“Fentanyl and its variations are fueling the deadly drug epidemic, particularly here in Kentucky,” said Senator McConnell. “While the Commonwealth saw a decrease in the number of overdose fatalities last year, we must not lose our focus on giving law enforcement every tool possible to combat this crisis. With the ability to quickly designate fentanyl-like substances as Schedule I narcotics, the DEA can respond to new threats in real-time and help keep our families and communities safe.”

