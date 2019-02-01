Sen. McConnell invites Kentuckian as guest to State of the Union address

A Kentuckian will be joining Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in Washington D.C. to take in President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address next week.

Lisa Minton, the Executive Director of Chrysalis House in Lexington, will be McConnell’s guest Tuesday night.

Chrysalis House is a substance abuse treatment program that helps support mothers and their families in their recovery from alcohol and other drugs.

“As one of the Kentuckians at the forefront of our ongoing fight against opioid addiction, Lisa is the leader of our Commonwealth’s oldest and largest licensed substance abuse treatment program for women. For more than four decades, Chrysalis House has been making a difference in the lives of mothers and their children, and I’m honored to have visited the facility to see first-hand the important work performed there and to help support its mission,” said McConnell.

Minton said she is honored to be McConnell’s guest at the State of the Union.

“It’s an honor to be invited by my Senator, Majority Leader McConnell, to represent Kentucky at the State of the Union, and I want to thank him for his leadership combating the opioid epidemic back home,” said Minton. “With partners like Senator McConnell, Chrysalis House is able to continue expanding the services we offer to women and their babies.”

