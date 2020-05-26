Sen. McConnell speaking Tuesday at UK Hospital

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is back in Kentucky Tuesday to discuss some of the ways Washington is helping those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is set to speak at noon at UK Hospital. McConnell’s people said he is here to talk about the impact of the cares act and to thank healthcare workers for their response to this pandemic.

It is the second appearance McConnell is making this morning. He spoke earlier today at a hospital in Louisville.

He said this was his first public appearance in Kentucky since March 13. During that appearance, he thanked nurses and doctors for their work helping those suffering from COVID.

He also said there was work ongoing to pass a second stimulus bill. He said with the previous one having only been passed in a week, there were mistakes made and he wanted to try to correct some of them.

One area he wants to see addressed is liability reform, specifically related to COVID. He said he wanted to make sure The health care industry, and private businesses, wouldn’t be sued because of actions responding to the pandemic.

He said he was glad to see Kentucky begin to re-open, although he urged precautions such as masks and social distancing.

The way to get back to normal is to get back to normal, for the economy to begin breath again, for people to begin to engage again," Sen. McConnell said. "Ultimately, that will be done in the best way once we have a vaccine, but we know we can begin to reengage. We're doing it now, doing things like this, restaurants are beginning to open up.

We'll have more about Sen. McConnell's appearance at UK Hospital later today on WKYT.