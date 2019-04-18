Sen. McConnell to introduce legislation to raise tobacco age to 21

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R - Kentucky, has announced he will introduce legislation to raise the tobacco purchasing age to 21.

“For some time, I’ve been hearing from the parents who are seeing an unprecedented spike in vaping among their teenage children. In addition, we all know people who started smoking at a young age and who struggled to quit as adults. Unfortunately it’s reaching epidemic levels around the country," McConnell said.

The McConnell bill will be introduced in May, and it will also cover vaping devices.

“My legislation will be similar to the current system, where retailers have the responsibility to verify the age of anyone buying tobacco products—we’ll just raise the age from 18 to 21," McConnell said. "Eleven states have enacted laws to raise the purchasing age of tobacco products to 21. These bills will serve as helpful guidance as I craft my federal legislation. For example, my bill will include an exemption for men and women who serve in uniform, similar to state T21 laws.”

McConnell cites Kentucky's high cancer rates and the link the smoking as reasons why he is introducing legislation. He said 34 percent of cancers in Kentucky are directly tied to smoking. He also believes the most serious threat is people under 18 using vaping devices.

Efforts to raise Kentucky's tobacco purchasing age to 21 in the state legislature failed during the 2019 legislative session.