Sen. Mitch McConnell fractures shoulder after falling at his Kentucky home

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles after vote on a hard-won budget deal that would permit the government to resume borrowing to pay all of its obligations and would remove the prospect of a government shutdown in October, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 4:39 PM, Aug 04, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - Sen. Mitch McConnell fractured his shoulder Sunday morning after tripping on his outside patio.

According to a statement released by his press secretary, McConnell was treated at a Louisville hospital and released. He has been working from home since being discharged.

McConnell has been in touch with Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio), offering his condolences fter two mass shootings claimed dozens of lives in their states over the weekend.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus