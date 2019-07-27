Sen. Mitch McConnell set to speak at annual Fancy Farm Picnic

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will attend The 139th St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic.

WAVE 3 News reports that Senator McConnell will be one of the speakers at the annual event.

Fancy Farm is considered the start of the general-election campaign season.

Republican Governor Matt Bevin and Democrat Attorney General Andy Beshear are also set to attend the event ahead of squaring off in the November election.

Bevin did not attend the last two Fancy Farm picnics.

Senator Rand Paul will not be at Fancy Farm, his spokesperson saying that Paul will be on a mission trip.

The 139th St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic is being held on August 3.